London’s Westmount Mall has a new owner as KingSett Capital has completed a $31.5-million deal to acquire the property.

The deal comes just months after Sears closed its doors at the west-end shopping centre.

KingSett’s long-term plans for the mall aren’t known at this time.

Westmount Mall was originally built in the early 1970s with only one storey, a second storey was added in the late 1980s.

A portion of the mall was demolished in 2010 as part of a redesign that included the new location of the Cineplex Odeon movie theatre.

Target opened a store at Westmount in 2014 but closed it a year later as part of Target’s failed expansion into Canada.