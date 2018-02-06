Canada
February 6, 2018 8:51 am

Westmount Mall has a new owner

By 980 CFPL

KingSett Capital has purchased the Westmount Shopping Centre for $31.5-million. (Image taken from Google Maps)

(Image taken from Google Maps)
A A

London’s Westmount Mall has a new owner as KingSett Capital has completed a $31.5-million deal to acquire the property.

The deal comes just months after Sears closed its doors at the west-end shopping centre.

KingSett’s long-term plans for the mall aren’t known at this time.

READ MORE: Details on new home for MLHU may be weeks away

Westmount Mall was originally built in the early 1970s with only one storey, a second storey was added in the late 1980s.

A portion of the mall was demolished in 2010 as part of a redesign that included the new location of the Cineplex Odeon movie theatre.

Target opened a store at Westmount in 2014 but closed it a year later as part of Target’s failed expansion into Canada.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cineplex Odeon
City Of London
Downtown London
KingSett Capital
Mall
westmount mall

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News