Kelowna firefighters brush up on cold water rescue techniques

A few firefighters in the Okanagan spent Monday in freezing waters as part of their annual ice rescue training.

Kelowna Fire Department Captain Ron Golling said that while ice rescues don’t happen that often, the number of incidents is increasing.

“It’s due to the buildup of housing that is now going in residential areas, that are going into areas with ponds and stuff which never used to be used, that are now being used recreationally,” Golling said.

“We also find that we’re actually going after more animals that have gone into the water, and it’s usually dogs,” he added.

Owners should try to keep their dogs on a leash, Golling said.

“If [the dog] likes to chase, if he sees some ducks or something on the water, on the thin ice, that’s where the trouble comes.”

“The big thing, if they do go through the ice, don’t attempt to go out and get them. If the animal’s gone through, the ice obviously isn’t thick enough for you,” Golling said, adding that pet owners should call 911.

If you do fall in the water, Golling said to get your head above water and then try to fight off the cold-shock response.

“Whenever you hit cold water you start to breathe faster … It can turn into hyperventilation,” he said.

To try to get out, face the direction you came from, keep your head low, and kick hard, Golling said.

“You’ve got approximately 10 minutes of active movement where you can try to get yourself up onto the ice and out,” Golling said.

Once you’re out, roll away from the hole, and then crawl once the ice sheet is strong enough, he said.

As long as you can keep your head above water, it takes approximately an hour before you become unconscious from hypothermia, Golling said.