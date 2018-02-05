Hundreds attend public hearing on Summerland seniors’ development

More than 250 people packed into the banquet room at the Summerland arena on Monday to make their voices heard at a public hearing on the future of a large senior’s housing development.

The $125 million project is proposed for a 14 acre property in the Bristow Valley perched above Okanagan Lake.

“The area that is flat and has been farmed for years is not ALR land, that’s a key aspect, it’s been vineyards for years, that’s where we’re building,” said Lark Group Vice-President Kirk Fisher.

It would house up to 700 seniors in more than 400 units including a mix of market housing, independent and assisted living.

The application before the District of Summerland is to amend the Official Community Plan (OCP) to change the future land use designation from agriculture to high-density residential.

“People can age in place, grow, stay in their community,” said Fisher.

Saint Elizabeth Health Care is the service provider.

“We’re going to have registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, residential care aids, we will have palliative care specialists, dementia specialists,” said Vice-President of Senior Living Helen Byrne.

The biggest outstanding concern remains the potential impact on the aquifer underneath the development that supplies the nearby Summerland trout hatchery with fresh water.

The hatchery operators have been outspoken critics of the development and many area residents spoke out in support of the hatchery.

“The water hatchery issue has still not been addressed, that’s my big one, and secondly it’s wrong location,” said opponent Mary-Anne Macdonald.

“I’m concerned about the trout hatchery, I’m concerned about the size of the project,” said Eric Tait.

Other residents expressed concern about increased traffic and the sheer scale of the project.

“The traffic that will be going up and down, it’s just not built for that much traffic,” said resident Charles Fletcher.

“I’m in favour of development however I feel it’s the wrong location,” added opponent Kilian Gungen.

Supporters spoke in favour of the project, touting job creation and tax revenue.

“We have a business here and a young family and feel that Summerland needs to not resist every development that comes along,” said Craig Milton.

Fisher promises a mitigation strategy would protect the hatchery’s water source.

‘We fully believe there will be no issue for the hatchery,” Fisher said.

Once everyone gets a chance to speak the fate of the project will be in mayor and council’s hands.

A final decision could come as early as this week.

