Keep It Fresh- Episode 32
A A
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin takes Kim through a series of exciting cardio exercises you can do from home to get your legs and glutes firing!
- Donkey Kicks
- Hip Thrusts
- One-legged Hip Thrusts
- Split Squats
- Body Squats
- Pulsing Lunges
