February 5, 2018 4:34 pm

Keep It Fresh- Episode 32

Episode 32

In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin takes Kim through a series of exciting cardio exercises you can do from home to get your legs and glutes firing!

  • Donkey Kicks
  • Hip Thrusts
  • One-legged Hip Thrusts
  • Split Squats
  • Body Squats
  • Pulsing Lunges
