February 5, 2018 4:30 pm

Keep It Fresh- Episode 30

Episode 30

In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin takes Kim through a series of exercises for your bum that you can do using a staircase right at home!

  • Jump Squats x 3
  • Leg Cross-Overs x 3
  • Shufflers x 3
  • In & Outs x 3
  • Modified Mountain Climbers (30 seconds each round)
