Keep It Fresh- Episode 30
Episode 30
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin takes Kim through a series of exercises for your bum that you can do using a staircase right at home!
- Jump Squats x 3
- Leg Cross-Overs x 3
- Shufflers x 3
- In & Outs x 3
- Modified Mountain Climbers (30 seconds each round)
