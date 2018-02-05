Keep It Fresh- Episode 26
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin takes Kim through a series of full body exercises using the TRX Band!
- Squats
- Jump Squats
- Chest Press
- Row
- Tricep Extension
- Bicep Curl
- Shoulder Raises (into a Y)
