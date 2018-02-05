Keep It Fresh- Episode 25
Episode 25
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin takes Kim through a series of cardio workouts that you can do in the pool this summer!
- High knees- touching your feet
- Backwards kicks- touching your heals
- Jumping Jacks
- Switch Lunges
- Jump Squats
- Knee Lifts- Edge of the pool
- Hip Twists
- Front Kicks
