Blogs
February 5, 2018 4:19 pm

Keep It Fresh- Episode 25

By
A A

Episode 25

In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin takes Kim through a series of cardio workouts that you can do in the pool this summer!

  • High knees- touching your feet
  • Backwards kicks- touching your heals
  • Jumping Jacks
  • Switch Lunges
  • Jump Squats
  • Knee Lifts- Edge of the pool
  • Hip Twists
  • Front Kicks
Report an error
1031 Keep It Fresh

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News