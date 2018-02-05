Blogs
February 5, 2018 4:12 pm

Keep It Fresh- Episode 21

In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin takes Kim through a series of combination workouts where you do an upper body exercise and a lower body exercise at the same time!

  • Squat with Shoulder Press
  • Reverse Lunge with Bicep Curl
  • Bridge with Arm Fly’s
  • Sumo Squat with Tricep Extension
  • Plank with Reverse Fly
