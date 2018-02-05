Keep It Fresh- Episode 21
Episode 21
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin takes Kim through a series of combination workouts where you do an upper body exercise and a lower body exercise at the same time!
- Squat with Shoulder Press
- Reverse Lunge with Bicep Curl
- Bridge with Arm Fly’s
- Sumo Squat with Tricep Extension
- Plank with Reverse Fly
