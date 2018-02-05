Former United Conservative Party MLA Don MacIntyre leaving politics

An Alberta legislature member with the United Conservative Party has resigned his seat.

The Officer of the Speaker says it has received a notice of resignation from Don MacIntyre.

The United Conservatives issued a terse statement Friday saying MacIntyre had resigned but did not specify whether he was stepping down as an MLA or just leaving caucus.

READ MORE: Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA resigns from United Conservative Party caucus

MacIntyre was elected to the legislature in the constituency of Innisfail-Sylvan Lake in 2015 under the Wildrose banner before the party merged with the PCs to become the United Conservatives.

Premier Rachel Notley has six months to call a by-election once a seat is vacated.

MacIntyre previously worked as a part-time instructor for the alternative energy program at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology and worked as chief technical officer for a private overseas geothermal company.

He has suggested in the past that science hasn’t conclusively proven that climate change is caused by humans.

Global News reached out to both MacIntyre and the UCP for further comment. Late Friday afternoon, a tweet appeared on a Twitter account run by the UCP that said “upon the advice of legal council (sic), a court order prohibits us from commenting further at this time. #ableg”

Global News has much more information about this story but is unable to report it because of a court order.