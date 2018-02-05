Blogs
February 5, 2018 4:00 pm

Keep It Fresh- Episode 16

By
A A

Episode 16

In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Lindsey from Wellington Fitness takes Kim through a series of chest and ab SUPER SET exercises!

  1. Incline Chest Press
  2. Mountain Climbers
  3. Chest Fly on a ball
  4. Plank Jacks
Report an error
1031 Keep It Fresh

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News