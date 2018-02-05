Keep It Fresh- Episode 16
A A
Episode 16
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Lindsey from Wellington Fitness takes Kim through a series of chest and ab SUPER SET exercises!
- Incline Chest Press
- Mountain Climbers
- Chest Fly on a ball
- Plank Jacks
