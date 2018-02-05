Blogs
Keep It Fresh- Episode 12

Episode 12

In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Lindsey from Wellington Fitness takes Kim through a series of exciting partner workouts using a deck of cards!

You assign an exercise to each suit and then randomly pick a card and do that exercise based on the number and suit!
