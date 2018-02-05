Keep It Fresh- Episode 12
A A
Episode 12
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Lindsey from Wellington Fitness takes Kim through a series of exciting partner workouts using a deck of cards!
You assign an exercise to each suit and then randomly pick a card and do that exercise based on the number and suit!
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.