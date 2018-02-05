Keep It Fresh- Episode 11
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin from Wellington Fitness takes Kim through a series of full body exercises you can do at home!
- Push-ups (20)
- Leg Raises (20)
- Close-Grip Push-ups (20)
- Flutter Kicks (20)
- Lunges (20)
- Dips (20)
- Mountain Climbers (20)
- Squats (20)
- Plank
- Crunch (20)
