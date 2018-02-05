Blogs
February 5, 2018 3:48 pm

Keep It Fresh- Episode 11

By
A A

Episode 11

In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin from Wellington Fitness takes Kim through a series of full body exercises you can do at home!

  1. Push-ups (20)
  2. Leg Raises (20)
  3. Close-Grip Push-ups (20)
  4. Flutter Kicks (20)
  5. Lunges (20)
  6. Dips (20)
  7. Mountain Climbers (20)
  8. Squats (20)
  9. Plank
  10. Crunch (20)
Report an error
1031 Keep It Fresh

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News