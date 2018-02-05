Keep It Fresh- Episode 10
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Lindsey from Wellington Fitness takes Kim through a series of fun partner exercises!
- Sprints and Wall-Balls
- Skipping Ropes
- Push Off Sit Ups
