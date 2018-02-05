Saskatchewan Huskies weekend wrap: hockey, basketball and volleyball

Here’s how the Saskatchewan Huskies sports teams did this past weekend.

The men’s hockey team shared a milestone with the Alberta Golden Bears, while basketball and volleyball players honed their skills ahead of playoffs.

Men’s Hockey

In U Sports hockey action, the Golden Bears played the Huskies for the 500th time on Feb. 2 in Edmonton. The home team won 4-1.

The Huskies lost 3-1 to the Golden Bears the following night.

Saskatchewan (18-8) hosts the Mount Royal Cougars for their final games of the regular season on Friday and Saturday.

Women’s Hockey

The Huskies split the weekend series against the Alberta Pandas at Rutherford Rink.

Saskatchewan lost 2-1 in a shootout on Feb. 2 and won 3-2 on Feb. 3.

The University of Saskatchewan (U of S) women’s team (17-9) hits the road to play the Mount Royal Cougars for their final series of the regular season on Friday and Saturday.

Men’s Basketball

In basketball action, the men’s team hosted the Regina Cougars at the Physical Activity Complex (PAC) to close out the regular season.

The Huskies won 93-80 on Feb. 2 and lost 81-76 on Feb. 3.

Saskatchewan’s Canada West Play-In is Friday against the Victoria Vikes in Saskatoon.

Women’s Basketball

The women’s team also hosted the Cougars and split their final series before playoffs.

The Huskies lost 74-59 on Feb. 2.

Regina fell to Saskatchewan 87-82 on Feb. 3.

The Huskies (17-3) will host a Canada Western quarter-final series starting on Feb. 15.

Men’s Volleyball

Saskatchewan got swept by the Golden Bears in Edmonton. The Huskies lost 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-21) on Feb. 2 and 3-1 (25-16-, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22) on Feb. 3.

U of S (9-13) will hit the road to play the UBC Thunderbirds on Feb. 16 and 17 to close out the regular season.

Women’s Volleyball

The Alberta Pandas hosted and swept the Huskies in Edmonton.

Saskatchewan lost 3-1 (25-15, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18) on Feb. 2 and 3-1 (14-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-17) on Feb. 3.

The Huskies (9-13) will play the Thunderbirds in B.C. on Feb. 16 and 17 to conclude the regular season.