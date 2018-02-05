Weather
February 5, 2018 1:21 pm
Updated: February 5, 2018 2:31 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: arctic air dominates the forecast

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Arctic air continues to funnel in with extreme cold possible in Saskatoon's weather forecast ahead.

Arctic air continues to funnel in with extreme cold possible ahead.

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

After a cold weekend with wind chills down to -41, we had a relatively warmer start to the week with temperatures only dipping back to -24 in the morning, which felt like the mid -30s.

Clouds stuck around to start the day with a few mid-morning sunny breaks before skies filled back in to be overcast by the noon hour as we warmed into the minus teens.

By afternoon the mercury made it into the minus teens with wind chills climbing into the -20s under mostly cloudy skies with winds a bit breezy at times, keeping wind chills close to -30.

Monday Night

We could catch a few clear breaks Monday evening, which would allow temperatures to dip back into the mid -20s before clouds roll back in with a risk of snow overnight.

Tuesday

-33 is around what it’ll feel like Tuesday morning with wind chill with clouds and a decent chance of light snow to start the day.

A few flurries are possible Tuesday morning across central Saskatchewan as a disturbance ripples through.

SkyTracker Weather

That risk will ease in the afternoon with clouds eventually clearing out as the next arctic high drops in and brings us back into some sun as we rise up into the mid-minus teens with wind chills in the mid -20s.

Another arctic high clears skies back out late Tuesday and keeps us in the cool air.

SkyTracker Weather

Wednesday-Friday

A mix of sun and cloud are on the way Wednesday and Thursday with even more sunshine expected on Friday as we remain on the track of the arctic highs that’ll continue to slide by.

That will keep us cool with daytime highs attempting to make it into the minus teens each day after starting out around -27 or -28 with morning wind chills approaching extreme cold warning criteria of -40 at times.

Arctic air continues to linger across the region with extreme cold warnings possible later in the week.

SkyTracker Weather

Weekend Outlook

Warmer air is expected to spill in this weekend with daytime highs pushing up into the minus teens and possibly even a bit warmer as a few more clouds move in.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

The Feb. 5 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Justin Peevers at Buffalo Pound:

The Feb. 5 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Justin Peevers at Buffalo Pound.

Justin Peevers / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

