Details released for ‘One Book, One London’ initiative

The London Public Library announced details for the 2018 edition of One Book, One London, an initiative that celebrates reading by encouraging everyone in the city to read the same book.

This year, Londoners are being encouraged to read Brother by David Chariandy.

“It’s about an immigrant family growing up in Scarborough during the 1990s. The mom has immigrated to Canada. She’s a single mother, working hard to bring her kids opportunities,” said Kristen Caschera, a librarian.

“They face a lot racism and prejudice just because they are black and teenagers. So there are a lot of themes of oppression and violence, but there are also a lot of themes of resilience and relationships between brothers, as well as between mothers and sons.”

In addition to reading the novel, Caschera says London Public Library will be hosting several events throughout the spring, summer, and fall as part of the initiative.

“We’re holding weekly discussion groups at various locations,” she says. “We’re really just hoping to have some great conversations.”

During the inaugural year, the library highlighted Emma Hooper’s novel Etta and Otto and Russell and James.

She says London Public Library had so much support for the initiative that it had to bring it back.

“We got so much positive feedback. People were so enthusiastic. They loved having something they could all read and talk about together,” Caschera said.

“I think there’s really great value in a community read, and bringing the community together in a reading initiative.”

Author David Chariandy will be in London on April 16 at 7 p.m. for a “meet the author event” at the Wolf Performance Hall.

Weekly discussion groups are also being held at several library branches throughout the city.

Thurs, Feb. 15: Byron (7 p.m.)

Tue, Feb 20: Beacock (7 p.m.)

Sat, Feb 24: Crouch (2 p.m.)

Mon, March 5: Central (7 p.m.)

Wed, March 7: Sherwood (7 p.m.)

Wed, March 21: Pond Mills (7 p.m.)

Thurs, March 29: Masonville (7 p.m.)

Tues, April 3: Jalna (7 p.m.)

Thurs, April 5: Landon (7 p.m.)

Tues, April 10: Cherryhill (7 p.m.)