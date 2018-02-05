Rollover near Norwood sends three to hospital

Several people were transported to hospital following a single vehicle rollover on Highway 7 on Sunday afternoon near Norwood.

Peterborough County OPP say around noon the pickup truck was travelling westbound on Asphodel 5th Line when it lost control and ended up in the south ditch.

Three people, including a child, had to be extricated by Asphodel-Norwood firefighters through the front windshield area of the truck, OPP said.

All three people were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The child involved was uninjured, but rode in the ambulance with family members,” Const. Jason Folz said.

The highway remained open to traffic. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.