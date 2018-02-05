Scott Thompson: This year’s Superbowl game better than halftime show

This year the coveted Superbowl halftime show was given to Justine Timberlake.

Sorry if I’m not like the 40-something crowd who really think because they grew up with him, he actually has talent.

As you can tell, I’m not a super fan.

It’s not that he isn’t a solid performer, it’s just nothing that we haven’t already seen or heard before.

I’m also not impressed by the way he hung Janet Jackson out to dry for the whole Superbowl “wardrobe malfunction” of 2004.

Remember during the appearance, Timberlake grabbed Jackson’s breast, tearing off her costume supposedly to reveal a pasty underneath.

However, something went horribly wrong and her bare breast was shown for a split second sending America into an outrage.

Hence the term, “wardrobe malfunction.”

Timberlake pleaded stupidity claiming the end result was not what he expected.

The court of public opinion hanged Jackson, her career nosedived, Timberlake didn’t defend her, sliding quietly out the back door while preserving his own livelihood.

I guess my point is, I’m happy this year, the game was better than the halftime show.

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News.