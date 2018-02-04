Melania Trump gets help from former first ladies in ‘SNL’ skit

This week’s Saturday Night Live turned back the clock by taking a look at how Melania Trump prepared for U.S. President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

A nod was given to the fact that Melania Trump (portrayed by Cecily Strong) took a separate car to her husband’s speech, as the sketch opened with her telling an aide she would take a different car.

“How will I ever get through this State of Union?” she then asks herself.

READ MORE: Natalie Portman ‘SNL’ rap defends ‘Star Wars’ ‘motherf***ing prequels, b****’

“Oh, come on Melania, practice your happy face,” as she attempts to form a smile, which can only be described as pouty.

“Oh, I don’t belong as first lady,” Trump states. “I wish I could talk to someone who’s been through this whole mess before.”

Natalie Portman appears.

“Hello Melania. It’s me. Jackie Kennedy,” she says.

“Ohhhh, Jackie Oz,” Trump responds, making reference to Kennedy’s last marriage to Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis.

“I’ve come to you in your hour of need because I know how trying being a first lady can be,” Kennedy says.

“Thank you Jackie Oz,” Trump responds. “Tell me how I can be good first lady when Donald make it so hard?”

“All first ladies have a platform,” Kennedy says. “Yours is bullying. Mine was little hats. Your approval rating is through the roof.”

“Yes, people like me because they are like ‘that lady look how I feel,’” Trump says.

WATCH: ‘Is there any way they both could lose?’: SNL pokes fun at Patriots and Eagles fans

“You’re not the only first lady whose husband had affairs,” Kennedy points out. “Jack cheated on me with Marilyn Monroe.”

“Oh please. She was in ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,’” she argues. “Donald’s girl was in ‘Guys like it Shaved.’”

She then says: “Oh Jackie Oz. No first lady has ever been more humiliated than me.”

WATCH: SNL parodies ‘Fox and Friends’ episode featuring Donald Trump and Hope Hicks

Then Hillary Clinton (Kate McKinnon) appears.

“Hillary Clinton. The world knew all your secrets, how did you survive being first lady?” Trump asks.

“Well you just tell yourself it will all be worth it when you are president,” she retorts.

“But you lost?” Trumps questions.

“I know, I was there,” Clinton says laughingly. “I see you are wearing white to the State of the Union. Is that a subtle nod to the suffragettes or Time’s Up?”

“No, it’s just a co-inky-dink,” Trump says with a wink.

Watch full skit above.