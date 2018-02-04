Sports
Saskatchewan Roughriders release Kacy Rodgers II to pursue NFL opportunity

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released international defensive back Kacy Rodgers II so he can pursue an NFL opportunity.

Defensive back Kacy Rodgers II was released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday to pursue an NFL opportunity.

The 25-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Roughriders and played in 25 regular-season games.

Rodgers had 74 defensive tackles, one quarterback sack and one interception which he returned 50 yards for a touchdown. He added 12 defensive tackles in two playoff games in 2017.

Rodgers was set to become a free agent on Feb. 13.

Saskatchewan also released defensive back Erick Dargan, who played nine regular-season games in 2017 for the team.

Global News