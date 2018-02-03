Death of woman found in Saskatoon not suspicious: police

Saskatoon police say a deceased 55-year-old woman was found in the downtown area of the city earlier this week.

A passerby noticed the woman on the fire escape of a building in the 200-block of 3rd Avenue South at around 6:15 a.m. CT on Thursday. Her name was not released by police.

The initial police investigation and an autopsy have shown nothing suspicious about the sudden death.

The major crime section is assisting the office of the chief coroner of Saskatchewan with the investigation.

Anyone with information or surveillance video from the area is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.