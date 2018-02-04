This week on Focus Montreal: February 3

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

It airs Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

Take a look at who we’re meeting this week on the program:

François Legault in campaign mode as CAQ leads in polls

Quebecers are heading to the polls Oct. 1, and for the first time in a long time, there is a real race.

A Léger poll released last week shows the province’s second opposition party, the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ),way out in first place.

The CAQ is well ahead of the Parti Québécois (PQ) and gaining ground in every survey on the governing Liberals.

With nine months to go until election day, 39 per cent of voters say they support the CAQ, while the Liberals have slipped to 28 per cent support.

The PQ was up slightly in the latest poll, but just to 20 per cent and Québec Solidaire continues to be the choice of about nine per cent of Quebecers.

On the heels of the poll, CAQ Leader François Legault is energized and in campaign mode.

He joined Global News from Ville Saint-Laurent, where he was touring the offices of ABB Group — a leader in technology, transportation and digitization — to discuss his party’s priorities.

Eating Disorder Awareness Week

Feb. 1 to 7 is Eating Disorder Awareness Week in Canada.

The slogan this year is “eating disorders can be a prison– with help you can break free.”

Psychologist Dr. Stéphanie Léonard discusses how those struggling with anorexia and bulimia can start to break free.

West Island Community Shares

A who’s who of the West Island gathered in Pointe-Claire on Friday night for the West Island Community Shares (WICS) annual Red and White Benefit Evening.

The organization has set a fundraising goal of $1.3 million for its 20th anniversary year.

Senior anchor Jamie Orchard once again emceed the event.

WICS provides funding for 41 non-profit organizations that support the West Island community.

WICS executive director Leanne Bayer joined Orchard to discuss the gala and the importance of WICS for the community.