Rose McGowan cancels rest of book tour due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

TORONTO – Rose McGowan has cancelled the rest of her book tour for her new memoir “Brave.”

A publicist for HarperCollins Canada Ltd., issued the news on Friday.

McGowan was scheduled to visit Toronto on Monday to promote the book as well as her new E network docuseries “Citizen Rose.”

HarperCollins said that’s now been “cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances” and that she “has cancelled the duration of her book tour.”

The memoir from the artist, activist and former actress details her sexual assault allegation against fallen producer Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein issued a statement Wednesday that quoted an alleged email from McGowan’s former manager, saying that the actress had spoken of a consensual encounter with him.

Weinstein is accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct.

McGowan also issued a statement Wednesday saying that his remarks were part of an ongoing effort to “smear” her.

– With files from The Associated Press