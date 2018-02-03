Here’s a roundup of all the Super Bowl LII ads released so far

The Philadelphia Eagles will go up against the New England Patriots in the 52nd Super Bowl this coming Sunday, but while some people tune in for the football, the rest of us tune in for the halftime show, the game-day parties, and — of course — the ads.

Super Bowl Sunday is almost as well-known for the broadcast of star-studded, multi-million-dollar advertisements from dozens of the world’s largest brands as it is for the game itself.

To stir up buzz ahead of the game, many of those ads are often released ahead of time on YouTube.

If you can’t wait until tomorrow, here’s a roundup of all the ads that have been released so far:

Danny DeVito takes a starring role as the red M&M in M&M’s Super Bowl ad, titled “Human.”

WATCH: Danny DeVito stars in M&M’s 2018 Super Bowl Ad

Several celebrities, including Rebel Wilson and Gordon Ramsey, come to the rescue when Alexa loses her voice in Amazon’s Super Bowl ad:

WATCH: Amazon promotes digital assistant Alexa in 2018 Super Bowl ad

Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage and veteran actor Morgan Freeman discover their musical sides in back-to-back spots for Doritos and Mountain Dew:

WATCH: Doritos and Mountain Dew Super Bowl ad features Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman

Sprint capitalizes on the artificial intelligence trend as it pokes fun at Verizon in this high-tech game-day spot. Verizon has yet to release their ad, though one will be aired during the game.

WATCH: Sprint pokes fun at Verizon in 2018 Super Bowl ad

Coca-Cola is a regular presence on Super Bowl Sunday, and brings its A-game this year with a message of diversity:

Chris Pratt appears in two ads for beer brand Michelob Ultra, and is joined in the second spot by athletes Brooks Koepka, Kelly Slater and Shalane Flanagan. He wrote on Instagram in 2015 that he had ditched beer to train for his 2015 role in the film Jurassic World.

Budweiser’s ads have made regular appearances on Super Bowl Sunday for years, though the brand takes a more humanitarian approach this year with a spot that depicts the beer company providing clean water to victims of last year’s many natural disasters.

In Squarespace’s fifth consecutive game-day spot, action star Keanu Reeves performs stunts on a motorbike to promote the website he hosts on Squarespace for his motorcycle company.

Former quarterback Peyton Manning takes on the role of “vacation quarterback” in this advertisement for Universal Parks and Resorts. According to Quartz, the version posted to YouTube is an extended version of the game-day spot.

See the rest of the released Super Bowl advertisements below:

Lexus:

Wix:

Groupon:

Pepsi:

Febreze:

Pringles:

WATCH: Pringles brings Bill Hader on board for its first ever Super Bowl ad

WeatherTech:

Toyota:

Hyndai (Teaser):

Until recently, Canadians watching the game on local channels weren’t able to view the advertisements aired during the game because of a practice called simultaneous substitution (simsub), which sees big-budget American ads replaced with Canadian ads throughout the game, reports Canadian tech news site MobileSyrup.

Since the CRTC banned the practice last year, however, Canadians will be able to view the original advertisements for a second year in a row.