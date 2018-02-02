B.C. municipalities want to split pot revenues with the province

While many Canadians are contemplating how to capitalize on the upcoming legalization of marijuana, municipalities are worried about what the new legislation is going to cost.

That’s because much of the burden of regulating the product will be the responsibility of local government.

“So that means by-law enforcement, law enforcement, it means zoning, and land regulations, all of the things that fall onto a municipal government’s plate,” Colin Basran, Mayor of Kelowna, said.

WATCH: B.C. government unveils how cannabis will be sold once legalized

In December, the federal government announced that it would be keeping 25 per cent of the upcoming tax revenue while the provinces would receive 75 per cent.

Now it’s up to the provinces to decide if they want to share the wealth with the municipalities.

Selina Robinson is B.C.’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. She says the province and the Union of B.C. Municipalities have been in discussions since September.

“While we might have to negotiate on some things, I think we have enough respect for them and the work that they do, the leadership they have in their communities, that we can find our way through this and make sure it works for communities,” Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipalities and Housing said.

Basran says municipalities are standing together, insisting the province split half of its cannabis tax revenue with them.