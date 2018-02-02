Coquitlam fire
February 2, 2018 4:57 pm
Updated: February 2, 2018 5:16 pm

Crews battling 4-alarm fire in Coquitlam apartment complex

By Digital Reporter/Content Coordinator  CKNW
Coquitlam Fire battled a 4-alarm fire at the 500-block of Cottonwood Avenue on Friday.

Twenty-six crew members were initially called to the scene.

Around 2 p.m. the City of Coquitlam said the fire had been contained but that crews would remain on scene for a while.

The fire began on the second floor of a wood apartment complex.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP said that no injuries have been reported at this point and it appears this will not be a police file.

