Canada
February 2, 2018 1:42 pm

OSPCA orders dog-sledding facility to improve care of animals after complaints surface

By Staff The Canadian Press

Mon, Jan 29: A couple from Whitby tells Global News exclusively they were stunned when they went to a dog sledding operation north of Barrie. They tell Caryn Lieberman the dogs are being mistreated.

A A

Ontario’s animal welfare organization says it has ordered a dog-sledding operation north of Toronto to provide insulated shelter, clean water, appropriate food and veterinary care to more than 100 dogs on site to improve the animals’ well-being.

Story continues below

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals began an animal cruelty investigation into Windrift Kennel in Moonstone, Ont., after receiving a complaint from a couple who visited the business on Sunday.

READ MORE: Ontario couple finds ‘sickening’ conditions at dog sledding facility; OSPCA investigating

Natasha Guerriero and Dylan Blake, from Whitby, Ont., captured videos that show dozens of dogs chained up in the snow, with one dog limping with an apparent open wound on one of its front legs.

The OSPCA says the investigation is ongoing and that the owner must comply with the orders.

READ MORE: Sudbury man, woman charged after video allegedly depicts ‘animal cruelty’ on a dog

The organization says animals can be seized if the orders aren’t complied with.

Windrift Kennel could not immediately be reached for comment.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alleged animal abuse
Animal Abuse
Animal Cruelty Ontario
dog sledding conditions
Dog Sledding Ontario
Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
ospca
sled dogs
sled dogs conditions
Toronto Adventures
Windrift Kennels

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News