February 2, 2018 12:37 pm

Toronto Zoo’s white rhino calf ‘predicts’ Super Bowl winner

WATCH: Toronto Zoo's white rhino calf announced its favourite to win Sunday's Super Bowl, knocking over one of two pylons each holding a football with either team's colours on it.

The Toronto Zoo’s white rhino calf is weighing in on who will take home Super Bowl glory.

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will be facing off in Minneapolis on Sunday with the same season record of 13 wins and three losses.

But, in a video posted to YouTube on Friday, the rhino seemingly put its money on Tom Brady — enthusiastically knocking a blue and red football off of a pylon inside an enclosure.

The unnamed white rhino is the first to be born at the zoo in nearly three decades. The animal was born on Christmas Eve.

