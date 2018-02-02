Chase Canada getting rid of Amazon.ca, Marriott Visa cards: What you need to know

If you have a Canadian Chase credit card you may want to start looking for a new rewards program.

Last week, Chase Canada announced it’s getting rid of the Amazon.ca Rewards Visa and Marriott Rewards Premier Visa starting March 15.

READ MORE: Canada’s best credit cards to rack up travel rewards points

Both credit cards offered a rare Canadian credit card feature — no foreign transaction fees.

Chase Canada sent out a letter to Amazon.ca cardholders saying, “The credit card relationship between JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. in Canada and Amazon.ca is ending.” A similar letter was sent to Marriott credit card holders.

This news was not a complete surprise, as months ago the company stopped taking applications for both credit cards.

WATCH: Here’s how to get out of credit card debt

What will happen to your account?

As of March 15, you will no longer be able to use your Amazon.ca Visa and Marriott Visa for new transactions.

You will also no longer be able to enroll for a new online account for both credit cards.

The annual interest date on your card will not change once the account is closed.

once the account is closed. Chase Canada is asking all cardholders to destroy cards or cheques associated with the account.

If you had unredeemed cash back points on your account prior to closure, Chase will apply a statement credit to your account for the cashback amount.

You will still earn rewards on purchases made before March 15.

READ MORE: The average Canadian owes $8,500 in consumer debt, excluding their mortgage: Ipsos poll

How to pay an outstanding bill after March 15?