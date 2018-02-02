Chase Canada getting rid of Amazon.ca, Marriott Visa cards: What you need to know

If you have a Canadian Chase credit card you may want to start looking for a new rewards program.
Last week, Chase Canada announced it’s getting rid of the Amazon.ca Rewards Visa and Marriott Rewards Premier Visa starting March 15.
Both credit cards offered a rare Canadian credit card feature — no foreign transaction fees.
Chase Canada sent out a letter to Amazon.ca cardholders saying, “The credit card relationship between JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. in Canada and Amazon.ca is ending.” A similar letter was sent to Marriott credit card holders.
This news was not a complete surprise, as months ago the company stopped taking applications for both credit cards.
