Money
February 2, 2018 11:28 am

Chase Canada getting rid of Amazon.ca, Marriott Visa cards: What you need to know

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Chase is closing all Amazon.ca and Marriott Visa cards accounts as of March 15. 

Amazon.ca
A A

If you have a Canadian Chase credit card you may want to start looking for a new rewards program.

Last week, Chase Canada announced it’s getting rid of the Amazon.ca Rewards Visa and Marriott Rewards Premier Visa starting March 15.

READ MORE: Canada’s best credit cards to rack up travel rewards points

Both credit cards offered a rare Canadian credit card feature — no foreign transaction fees.

Chase Canada sent out a letter to Amazon.ca cardholders saying, “The credit card relationship between JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. in Canada and Amazon.ca is ending.” A similar letter was sent to Marriott credit card holders.

This news was not a complete surprise, as months ago the company stopped taking applications for both credit cards.

WATCH: Here’s how to get out of credit card debt

What will happen to your account?

  • As of March 15, you will no longer be able to use your Amazon.ca Visa and Marriott Visa for new transactions.
  • You will also no longer be able to enroll for a new online account for both credit cards.
  • The annual interest date on your card will not change once the account is closed.
  • Chase Canada is asking all cardholders to destroy cards or cheques associated with the account.
  • If you had unredeemed cash back points on your account prior to closure, Chase will apply a statement credit to your account for the cashback amount.
  • You will still earn rewards on purchases made before March 15.

READ MORE: The average Canadian owes $8,500 in consumer debt, excluding their mortgage: Ipsos poll

How to pay an outstanding bill after March 15?

  • You will continue to receive your monthly statements until any outstanding balance is paid.
  • You can pay your balance in full or continue to make payments until your balance is paid off. You can do this by:
    • Online banking
    • Telephone banking
    • Teller or ATM

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Amazon.ca Rewards Visa
Amazon.ca Visa
Chase Canada
Chase Canada closing accounts
Chase Canada credit cards
Chase credit card cancel
Marriott Rewards Visa
Marriott Visa

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News