March against police takes place in Montreal following Maniwaki shooting
A A
One day after an 18-year-old man was shot in Maniwaki, people gathered in Montreal to protest against police. The group of around 50 people began at Place Émilie-Gamelin and marched throughout downtown Montreal.
READ MORE: Man in stable condition after being shot in head at Maniwaki courthouse
A heavy police presence followed the marchers. Montreal police said no altercations involving officers took place during the protest.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.