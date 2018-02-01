Canada
February 1, 2018 10:26 pm

March against police takes place in Montreal following Maniwaki shooting

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

A group of about 50 people gathered in Montreal to protest against police, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.

David Sedell/Global News
One day after an 18-year-old man was shot in Maniwaki, people gathered in Montreal to protest against police. The group of around 50 people began at Place Émilie-Gamelin and marched throughout downtown Montreal.

READ MORE: Man in stable condition after being shot in head at Maniwaki courthouse

A heavy police presence followed the marchers. Montreal police said no altercations involving officers took place during the protest.

