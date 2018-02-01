Archeologists unearth mummies of Chinese immigrants in Peru

Archeologists in Peru have unearthed three 19th century mummies of Chinese immigrants found inside their wooden coffins by workers of Calidda, a natural gas distributor in Lima and Callao.

The mummies were found buried less than a metre deep in the Lima district of Carabayllo, and their coffins contained traditional Chinese artifacts, such as lighters and pipes to smoke opium.

Archeologists believe the mummies were immigrants from the first wave of Chinese who travelled to Peru in the mid-19th century to work in the country’s booming sugar and cotton industries.

The three mummies were found on January 22, as Calidda employees worked to install new natural gas pipelines.

Archeologist Cecilia Camargo, in charge of the excavation and conservation of these bodies, believes more remains of Chinese immigrants will be found in the area.