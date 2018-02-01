Osoyoos hopes to extend life of cemetery with new burial option

The Town of Osoyoos is hoping to extend the life of the Osoyoos Lakeview Cemetery by introducing a new burial option.

READ MORE: Dying alone: Hundreds of bodies are going unclaimed in Ontario and Quebec

The municipality has brought in what’s called a columbarium with 40 spaces for cremated remains. The columbarium is granite on the outside with four levels of stacked compartments for storing urns.

READ MORE: Don’t want to be buried or cremated? 5 funeral and burial alternatives

This burial method is a space saver for the cemetery. The hope is that this new option will mean it takes longer for the cemetery to reach capacity. One staffer estimated that with the columbarium, the cemetery has at least 10 to 15 years before it fills up.