Republican Sen. Jeff Flake slams Trump’s decision to release memo alleging FBI misconduct

Longtime Donald Trump critic Sen. Jeff Flake has spoken out against the president’s reported move to allow the release of a memo alleging that the FBI misbehaved in its investigation of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

In a statement, Flake and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, both members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, urged Trump against releasing the memo, which was compiled by House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes.

“President Trump should heed the warnings of the Justice Department and FBI, and reverse his reported decision to defy longstanding policies regarding the disclosure of classified information,” read the statement.

“The president’s apparent willingness to release this memo risks undermining U.S. intelligence-gathering efforts, politicizing Congress’ oversight role, and eroding confidence in our institutions of government.”

Trump is expected to clear the way for the release of the memo, which Republicans claim demonstrates improper use of surveillance by the FBI, despite the FBI expressing “grave concerns” about the accuracy of the memo’s contents.

The House intelligence panel already voted along party lines to put the memo out, but Trump has the power to veto the release if he chooses.

Trump’s Justice Department and congressional Democrats furiously lobbied Trump to stop the release, saying it could harm national security and mislead the public.

