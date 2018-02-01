Crime
February 1, 2018 1:53 pm
Updated: February 1, 2018 2:01 pm

Watches, cash stolen from Vipers’ dressing room during game

By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News
While the Vernon Vipers were on the ice beating Merritt Centennials 4-1 on Wednesday night, thieves were targeting their belongings.

The team got a nasty surprise after the high of a decisive victory.

Police said that two people went into the team’s dressing room at Kal Tire Place during the third period and made off with money and watches.

RCMP said team staff told police they might have photos of the alleged thieves but have yet to turn those pictures over to police.

