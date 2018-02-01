Nova Scotia RCMP attempt to flush out culprit behind toilet theft

RCMP are attempting to find a stolen portable toilet that went missing from a worksite on Highway 277 in Dutch Settlement, N.S.

According to Halifax District RCMP, the toilet was stolen between Jan. 26 and Jan. 31. The porta potty is described blue with a white roof and red trim.

READ MORE: N.S. volunteer firefighters rescue stolen porta-potty dumped in the woods

A logo with Royal Flush and telephone number is attached to it.

Don’t worry if you do find it. Police say the portable toilet was empty when it was stolen.

WATCH: Squirrel caught on camera stealing toilet paper from Alberta campground bathroom

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the portable toilet is asked to contact RCMP at 902-384-3401.