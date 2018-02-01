Crime
Nova Scotia RCMP attempt to flush out culprit behind toilet theft

By Staff The Canadian Press

RCMP are looking for the culprit behind the alleged theft of a toilet in Nova Scotia

RCMP are attempting to find a stolen portable toilet that went missing from a worksite on Highway 277 in Dutch Settlement, N.S.

According to Halifax District RCMP, the toilet was stolen between Jan. 26 and Jan. 31. The porta potty is described blue with a white roof and red trim.

A logo with Royal Flush and telephone number is attached to it.

RCMP say the portable toilet they’re looking for is similar to this one.

Don’t worry if you do find it. Police say the portable toilet was empty when it was stolen.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the portable toilet is asked to contact RCMP at 902-384-3401.

