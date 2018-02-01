N.B. announces 1,000 new nursing home beds over next 5 years

New Brunswick has announced a multi-year nursing home plan that includes the creation of more than 1,000 new spots over the next five years.

Most of those beds will be at 10 new nursing homes that are scheduled to be built across the province. Each of those homes will have 60 beds.

Premier Brian Gallant, who made the announcement on Thursday at a seniors centre in Florenceville-Bristol, says 407 new beds will also be created for people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Those beds will be located in special care homes.

The province’s 2018-2023 Nursing Home Plan will be completed in three phases.

