Award-winning playwright John Patrick Shanley featured in 2018 Master Playwright Festival

WINNIPEG — The annual Master Playwright Festival has begun in Winnipeg and this year, the featured playwright is John Patrick Shanley. Shanley’s play Doubt: A Parable has won both a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony Award.

He’s also won an Academy Award for his film Moonstruck.

More than a dozen local theatre companies are participating in ShanleyFest, which runs from Jan. 31 to Feb. 18.

Festival goers can enjoy 11 full productions and two play readings with tickets starting at $12. There are also a number of free events to attend including three screenings of Shanley’s films and two lectures on the playwright.

For more information on ShanleyFest, visit the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre website.

VIEW: Chuck McEwen, Executive Producer of ShanleyFest, on Global News Morning