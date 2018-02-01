Politics
February 1, 2018 11:12 am

Candidates for Ontario PC party leadership must register by Feb. 16

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario PC Party President Jag Badwal said late Wednesday that the results of the upcoming party leadership race will be announced on March 10.

TORONTO – Those seeking to lead Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives – or help decide who will – must register with the party by Feb. 16.

The Tories have laid out the rules that will govern the race to replace Patrick Brown, who resigned as party leader last week in the face of sexual misconduct allegations he categorically denies.

Under the rules, leadership candidates must submit their paperwork and $100,000 in fees and deposits by the February date, with another $25,000 due later to access the party’s membership list.

The document says each candidate’s campaign spending cannot exceed $750,000.

Ontario residents who wish to help select the new Tory leader must become party members by that same date.

The party’s executive says votes will be cast electronically between March 2 and March 8, and the results will be announced March 10.

