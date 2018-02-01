Tiffany Hills Elementary School in Ancaster closed Thursday following break-in
Tiffany Hills Elementary School in Ancaster is closed for the day on Thursday.
The closure is to allow for clean-up of broken glass and other damage and as Hamilton Police investigate an overnight break and enter.
Police stress there is no concern for public safety.
The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board says it expects Tiffany Hills to re-open Friday.
It is one of the city’s newest schools, having opened to students for the first time last January.
