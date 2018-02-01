Tiffany Hills Elementary School in Ancaster closed Thursday following break-in

Tiffany Hills Elementary School in Ancaster is closed for the day on Thursday.

The closure is to allow for clean-up of broken glass and other damage and as Hamilton Police investigate an overnight break and enter.

Tiffany Hills Elementary School is closed today, Feb. 1, due to an overnight incident. There are no safety concerns. We thank @HamiltonPolice for their efforts. Check https://t.co/cmcXug1lA8 for more information. — HWDSB (@HWDSB) February 1, 2018

Police stress there is no concern for public safety.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board says it expects Tiffany Hills to re-open Friday.

READ MORE: Province commits over $30M for schools in Hamilton

It is one of the city’s newest schools, having opened to students for the first time last January.