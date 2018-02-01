Education
Tiffany Hills Elementary School in Ancaster closed Thursday following break-in

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Clean up following an overnight break and enter has closed Tiffany Hills Elementary School for the day on Thursday.

Tiffany Hills Elementary School in Ancaster is closed for the day on Thursday.

The closure is to allow for clean-up of broken glass and other damage and as Hamilton Police investigate an overnight break and enter.

Police stress there is no concern for public safety.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board says it expects Tiffany Hills to re-open Friday.

It is one of the city’s newest schools, having opened to students for the first time last January.

