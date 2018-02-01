PC Optimum program starts with delays, technical difficulties for users

The PC Optimum rewards program launched Thursday, but many customers hoping to switch over from their old PC Plus or Shoppers Optimum programs hit delays and glitches online.

Several reached out to the company on Twitter, reporting a number of concerns.

Some customers had trouble downloading the PC Optimum card app or were unable to log in. Many received an “unknown error” message.

Sadly, my prediction about the #PCOptimum program was right… It is not great. Made a new profile on the website, but an "unknown error" occurs when I try to link up my optimum card and the app won't accept my login. I miss the simple times of yesterday. — J Low (@CanadianJLow) February 1, 2018

Downloaded the app several times, I managed to register but now im getting " unknown errors" while trying to include my Shoppers Card. Is this normal and due to overload on server" @pc_optimum — Maz Tannir (@mazinsanity) February 1, 2018

Merged PC Optimum program launches with apologies. Error messages = Not a great start. Company blaming high volume. pic.twitter.com/joWHUinehl — Paige Ellis (@paigesellis) February 1, 2018

Others said they were having trouble linking their old Shoppers Optimum and PC Plus cards to the new system. While they had points that should have been transferred over, customers said their balance was lower than expected.

@pc_optimum Can't link my Shoppers Optimum or PC Plus accounts to my new PC Optimum account. "Our apologies, an unknown error has occurred." — Kyle Bruzzese (@KBruzzese) February 1, 2018

Was able to open pc optimum account and link pc plus. Can't link optimum on app (error) or website (info doesn't match records) very frustrating. What do I do now about my missing optimum points?@pc_optimum — Jman (@frugalboy11) February 1, 2018

PC Optimum explained on Twitter that the company is aware of the glitches, which occurred due to a high volume of customers logging in at once.

Earlier Thursday morning, the company replied to customers saying the issues were resolved but then backtracked minutes later.

“Try downloading the app again, it should be working fine now!” they tweeted at several users.



Story continues below Hi Jac! While we anticipated excitement about the new program, we were experiencing a high volume of app downloads. Try downloading the app again, it should be working fine now! Thank you so much for your patience. And enjoy! ;) — PC Optimum (@pc_optimum) February 1, 2018

But later on, it began telling customers on Twitter that the issues had not yet been solved.

“The team is working hard to get this resolved as quickly as possible,” PC Optimum tweeted.

Hi @SteveDickerNL We apologize, we are currently working through some technical difficulties. The team is working hard to get this resolved as quickly as possible. — PC Optimum (@pc_optimum) February 1, 2018

While the company has not yet responded to an email from Global News inquiring when the system will be running smoothly, it has encouraged customers online to try again soon.

