PC Optimum program starts with delays, technical difficulties for users
The PC Optimum rewards program launched Thursday, but many customers hoping to switch over from their old PC Plus or Shoppers Optimum programs hit delays and glitches online.
Several reached out to the company on Twitter, reporting a number of concerns.
Some customers had trouble downloading the PC Optimum card app or were unable to log in. Many received an “unknown error” message.
Others said they were having trouble linking their old Shoppers Optimum and PC Plus cards to the new system. While they had points that should have been transferred over, customers said their balance was lower than expected.
PC Optimum explained on Twitter that the company is aware of the glitches, which occurred due to a high volume of customers logging in at once.
Earlier Thursday morning, the company replied to customers saying the issues were resolved but then backtracked minutes later.
“Try downloading the app again, it should be working fine now!” they tweeted at several users.
But later on, it began telling customers on Twitter that the issues had not yet been solved.
“The team is working hard to get this resolved as quickly as possible,” PC Optimum tweeted.
While the company has not yet responded to an email from Global News inquiring when the system will be running smoothly, it has encouraged customers online to try again soon.
