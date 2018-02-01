Toronto man charged after discovery of cache of weapons, 10K rounds of ammunition
A 56-year-old Toronto man faces multiple weapons-related charges following a police investigation that resulted in the seizure of dozens of weapons and nearly 10,000 rounds of ammunition.
Toronto police said their investigation started in January and ended with a search warrant executed in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Kipling Avenue on Jan. 24.
Police said they found a large quantity of firearms including 25 handguns and 46 rifles and shotguns.
Investigators said they also recovered four illegal firearms, one of which was stolen from a York Region break-in in January.
Leone Burno was arrested and charged with 15 criminal offences including possessing an unauthorized firearm, possessing a firearm obtained by crime, storing ammunition carelessly and storing a firearm carelessly.
The suspect made a court appearance on Wednesday.
