Toronto man charged after discovery of cache of weapons, 10K rounds of ammunition

A 56-year-old Toronto man faces multiple weapons-related charges following a police investigation that resulted in the seizure of dozens of weapons and nearly 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

Toronto police said their investigation started in January and ended with a search warrant executed in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Kipling Avenue on Jan. 24.

Police said they found a large quantity of firearms including 25 handguns and 46 rifles and shotguns.

Investigators said they also recovered four illegal firearms, one of which was stolen from a York Region break-in in January.

Leone Burno was arrested and charged with 15 criminal offences including possessing an unauthorized firearm, possessing a firearm obtained by crime, storing ammunition carelessly and storing a firearm carelessly.

The suspect made a court appearance on Wednesday.