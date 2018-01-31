School board refused to host meeting because controversial Chilliwack school trustee would be there

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School Board says it refused to host a B.C. School Trustee Association’s meeting in the Fraser Valley because Chilliwack trustee Barry Neufeld planned to attend.

The Feb. 5 meeting was scheduled at Maple Ridge Secondary, but when the district caught wind that Neufeld planned to take part, board chair Mike Murray said the district needed to stand by its commitment of providing a safe and caring environment.

“Really has to do with what message would we be sending to our staff and students and they would both be in attendance, if we basically ignored our own policy, and we didn’t think that was appropriate,” said Murray.

Neufeld has faced backlash after he made a series of public comments against the province’s Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity curriculum (SOGI 123), which is intended to support “marginalized LGBTQ students.”

Neufeld also compared allowing children to choose their gender identity to “child abuse.”

“While we regret putting the branch in the very awkward position of having to consider postponing its meeting, we do feel the need to stand strongly by our stated values. Otherwise, they have no meaning,” read an email that Murray sent to trustees to explain the board’s decision.

There have been several calls for Neufeld to resign from his position including from B.C.’s education minister.

The Chilliwack School Board, Chilliwack Teachers’ Association, and Chilliwack District Parents Advisory Council have all called for Neufeld to step aside, including B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming.

The meeting’s location has been moved to a hotel in Abbotsford.

Neufeld has not replied to our request for comment.

