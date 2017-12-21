Chilliwack trustee Barry Neufeld faces call from parents’ group to resign

The Chilliwack District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC) is calling for school trustee Barry Neufeld to resign following a series of public comments against the province’s LGBTQ curriculum, including comparing gender transitioning to child abuse.

Although he has apologized to people who felt “hurt” by his opinion, he resumed his controversial posts on social media.

LISTEN: Chilliwack School Board’s chair joins Steele & Drex



“DPAC is committed to fostering a culture of acceptance, diversity, and inclusion in our public schools,” said a release.

“We no longer have confidence that trustee Barry Neufeld will make those same commitments.”

DPAC also added that, even though parents have a right to demonstrate their own beliefs, all students, staff and their families should feel welcome and safe.

WATCH: Global News coverage of Barry Neufeld

“We’re working with members of the community who are interested in running in the municipal elections coming up in October so we will just make sure that we put our support behind progressive candidates,” said DPAC chair Justine Hodge.

When speaking to Global News, Hodge added that Council won’t support an inclusion program put together by Neufeld, and are asking him to step down.

“We’re working with members of the community who are interested in running in the municipal elections coming up in October. So we will just make sure that we put our support behind progressive candidates.”

Earlier this week, B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming said Neufeld’s rhetoric was “dangerous,” adding that he had had enough.

Meanwhile, Chilliwack school board chair Paul McManus said his hands are tied.

READ MORE: ‘It’s getting worse’: B.C. Education Minister on Chilliwack school trustee’s LGBTQ comments

“We have to work our way through these conversations and that’s obviously the big problem, these conversations are not happening in the boardroom,” said McManus.

He said posting on social media is the worst way to have a discussion about the curriculum.

Global News has reached out to Neufeld for comment.

READ MORE: Chilliwack school trustee should apologize for LGBTQ Facebook post says fellow board member

~With files from Kyle Benning