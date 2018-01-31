Vernon pedestrians surprised by teens’ random acts of kindness

Working in teams of three, teenagers were approaching pedestrians in downtown Vernon on Wednesday morning to offer them coffee and Timbits.

“At first I thought they were joking,” admitted one man who took them up on the offer of a cup of coffee.

“I was super stoked honestly.”

It’s not what you expect on a downtown street. However, it is not a joke. The teens, carrying out the random acts of kindness, are students from Vernon Christian School.

“We are just going around the community to spread some kindness and some love,” said student Kaitlin Morgan.

“I think we are just learning how to talk to people, step out of our comfort zones and how to be just good citizens.”

It’s part of a larger school initiative. Other groups were working on different projects including volunteering at old folks’ homes and with the Salvation Army.