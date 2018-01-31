93-year-old Toronto man walks to conquer Alzheimer’s disease

Every year, thousands come together and challenge themselves to walk and raise funds for the Alzheimer Society’s Walk for Memories.

“Walk for Memories is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Cathy Barrick, CEO of the Alzheimer Society in Toronto.

“We raise a lot of money to support our local programs and services.”

David Shaul has been walking in the event in memory of his dear friend.

“I want to pay respect to the memory of my friend. And I want to support a cause I really and truly believe in. I want this disease out .”

Shaul’s determination to honour his friend and fight to conquer this disease has earned him the title of top walker. He’s earned that title four years in a row and has raised significant funds for the event.

“David is the mascot of the walk to be honest,” Barrick said. “Since we’ve known David, in the past several years, he’s raised over $100,000.”

At 93 years old, Shaul’s daily workout routine is second to none. Weights, stretching or walking — it’s all a part of his secret to longevity.

“You go through a lot of tragedies in your life, but to learn when a tragedy occurs, your life is now a new level and you learn to live at a new level, and enjoy that new level,” Shaul said.