Oneida First Nation and other communities left out of federal clean water promise: Grand Chief

Oneida Nation of the Thames falls through the cracks of the federal government’s commitment to safe drinking water for First Nations communities, according to the Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians (AIAI) Grand Chief Joel Abram.

He and other AIAI nation representatives have been lobbying in Ottawa this week for a different set of criteria that determines whether a community gets public money: one that Abram says don’t focus on remedying only “the worst of the worst.”

The government added nearly 250 more drinking water systems to their commitment last week, meaning they’ll provide financial support to end 91 long-term drinking water advisories on First Nations communities throughout Canada by March 2021.

But Abram says Oneida, and other communities that don’t fall within the parameters of the policy, are being ignored.

“Bad water is bad water, no matter if you have a boil-water advisory or not,” he explained.

Oneida hasn’t had such an advisory in three years he says, but its water treatment plant didn’t meet the provincial guidelines for water treatment facilities after being examined by the Ontario Clean Water Association.

Phoenix Mcdougall, who lives in London but visits the First Nation where some of his family lives almost daily, says he won’t drink water flowing through the community’s taps.

Not a lot of people would, he explained, partly because some homes still have lead pipes, and partly because there’s fear that water coming through the treatment plant still isn’t drinkable.

“They’ll go out and buy bottled water, jugs of water, or even the big five-gallon water containers,” said Mcdougall, adding that it’s often cheaper to buy bottles of juice or pop.

“My grandparents, in particular, won’t drink tap water, but they’ll have a pot of coffee on because… the water is being boiled.”

Jane Philpott, Canada’s Minister of Indigenous Services, told 980 CFPL she and her representatives are in constant communication with First Nation’s communities, including Oneida, to make sure needs are being addressed.

But when it comes to Justin Trudeau’s promise for clean, safe drinking water — they needed to prioritize.

“This refers in particular to the most egregious circumstances which are drinking water advisories that have been in place for 12 months or more,” said Philpott, adding that there’s ongoing funding available for infrastructure projects too.

“Our government has invested in a very large measure, and in our last two budgets we’ve got close to $12 billion in new investments to address a whole range in gaps as it relates to Indigenous Peoples.”

On the heels of meetings with government officials, Abram says he’s “skeptically optimistic” about the promises he’s heard.

“They just haven’t replied to our stance on the minimum standard should be meeting the provincial regulations, not on the worst of the worst getting all the attention.”

Until the rubber hits the road, Abram says he won’t hold his breath.

“Safe drinking water is one of the primary pillars of good public health, and First Nations are just as deserving of that — it’s a human right — as anybody else.”