Russian journalists start throwing punches during live radio interview

Two prominent Russian journalists brawled during a live radio show when a discussion on Joseph Stalin turned violent.

Pro-Kremlin conservative Maxim Shevchenko was debating Nikolay Svanidze, who is known for more liberal views, on Stalin’s true role in defeating Nazi Germany when the conversation became heated.

Shevchenko referred to Svanidze as “a demagogue” for understating Stalin’s role in fighting against Nazi Germany, adding that Svanidze “spit on the graves” of killed Soviet soldiers.

“The Soviet Union fought (in the Second World War) and Nikolay spits on the graves of those who were killed around Moscow,” Shevchenko said.

Svanidze called Shevchenko “a jerk” before threatening to hit him.

“If you were closer I would punch you on the face,” Svanidze said. “I’m here, come on punch me in the face! Stand up and punch,” Shevchenko said, before shouting “You coward!”

The two men then came to blows, with Svanidze being knocked to the ground during the scuffle.

The presenter called for calm, urging the journalists to “respect each other.”