Police seek suspect in Port Hope bank robbery

Police are searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed in downtown Port Hope on Wednesday.

Port Hope police say around noon, a man entered the Scotiabank on Walton Street. There are reports he told staff he had a gun and demanded money.

The suspect left with an unknown amount of cash.

Scotiabank robbed on Walton St in downtown Port Hope a short time ago. Lone suspect left with unknown amount of cash. Said he had a gun. None was seen. pic.twitter.com/MMBFsbEO6D — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) January 31, 2018

A sign posted on the door said the branch was involved in an “robbery/emergency” situation and that customers were advised to visit the nearest branch in Cobourg.

