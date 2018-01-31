Crime
January 31, 2018 3:24 pm
Updated: January 31, 2018 4:25 pm

Police seek suspect in Port Hope bank robbery

Greg Davis

Police seek a suspect following a bank robbery in Port Hope on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed in downtown Port Hope on Wednesday.

Port Hope police say around noon, a man entered the Scotiabank on Walton Street. There are reports he told staff he had a gun and demanded money.

The suspect left with an unknown amount of cash.

A sign posted on the door said the branch was involved in an “robbery/emergency” situation and that customers were advised to visit the nearest branch in Cobourg.
