Police seek suspect in Port Hope bank robbery
Police are searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed in downtown Port Hope on Wednesday.
Port Hope police say around noon, a man entered the Scotiabank on Walton Street. There are reports he told staff he had a gun and demanded money.
The suspect left with an unknown amount of cash.
A sign posted on the door said the branch was involved in an “robbery/emergency” situation and that customers were advised to visit the nearest branch in Cobourg.
