House fire on Hamilton’s East Mountain sends one person to hospital

Fire information officer Claudio Mostacci says the cause in unknown following a Wednesday morning fire on Dubarry Boulevard.

One person has been taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation after escaping a house fire in Hamilton’s East Mountain area.

Hamilton Fire Department spokesman Claudio Mostacci said crews were called to the one-storey home on Dubarry Boulevard at about 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday to find heavy smoke and flames shooting from the windows.

Mostacci said that there were initial concerns others might be trapped, but that a thorough search confirmed there was no one else inside of the home.

He described the damage as “extensive,” and added that a cause of the fire has not been determined.

Dubarry Boulevard is in the area of Mohawk Road and Upper Ottawa Street.

