2 men charged in string of downtown London vehicle break-ins
London police say they’ve collared two men in connection with a spate of recent vehicle break-ins in the city’s downtown core.
Officers say more than 25 incidents were reported between Dec. 26, 2017, and last Wednesday.
RELATED: London police investigate break-ins at places of worship in Old South, Wortley Village
Thanks to information from a number of units within the police service, officers were able to launch a joint investigation into the activity.
As a result of the investigation, officers say they arrested two 29-year-old London men in connection with the case. The suspects face a combined 18 charges including break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
The men will appear in separate court hearings early in February to answer to the charges.
